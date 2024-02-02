How The Beatles’ “Now and Then” wound up in 'Argylle'

Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/Ume

By Jill Lances

The Beatles final song, "Now and Then," appears in the new movie Argylle. It turns out director Matthew Vaughn actually got the tune for the film before anyone knew it even existed.

During an appearance on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast, Vaughn shares that he was having a hard time finding a perfect song for the film when Giles MartinArgylle's music producer and the co-producer on "Now and Then," spilled the beans on The Beatles song.

“Over a year and a half ago, I was with him and I said, ‘I’m really struggling to find what I call the romantic song of the movie, ’cause I need it to be sad, but hopeful…' And he said, ‘Do you want to hear a new Beatles song?’” Vaughn shares. “And Giles has got a hell of a sense of humor, so I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah. Whatever.’ And he goes, ‘No, I’m being deadly serious.’”

Vaughn notes, "He played it to me, and it was as if (JohnLennon had seen the film … We just slapped it on the movie, and we didn't have to edit anything — it just fitted the picture."

"Now and Then" was released in November. It features vocals Lennon recorded on a demo in the late '70s along with new recordings from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and guitar parts Harrison recorded in the '90s during the sessions for their Anthology series.

Argylle is in theaters now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

