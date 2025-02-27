How does a corporate credit card work?

Brex explores everything to know about corporate cards—from how they work to basic functionality to advanced features that streamline operations.

Managing employee expenses through traditional methods consumes significant time and resources. While basic expense cards for business can help with payments, finance teams still spend countless hours trying to track receipts, process expense reports, and chase down missing documentation instead of focusing on strategic initiatives. Meanwhile, business owners struggle to maintain visibility as company spending grows across multiple departments and employees.

Corporate credit cards have transformed how modern businesses handle these challenges. Unlike traditional business credit cards that simply facilitate payments, corporate cards provide comprehensive spend management that streamlines expense processing and gives complete visibility into company spending. For growing companies looking to scale efficiently while maintaining control, understanding how corporate cards work and their benefits could be the key to unlocking the next phase of growth

In this article, Brex explores everything you need to know about corporate cards—from how they work to basic functionality to advanced features that streamline operations. Read on to discover how to choose the right payment structure, qualify for a program, and implement best practices that leading companies use to maximize their card programs.

What Is a Corporate Card?

A corporate card is a credit card that lets employees make business purchases while giving companies the visibility and control they need to manage and monitor spending. Built for growing organizations, they offer powerful management features like real-time tracking dashboards, automated expense reporting, and customizable spending limits. Plus, modern corporate cards reward your business spending with generous multipliers on key categories like software subscriptions, travel, rideshare, and dining.

How Do Corporate Credit Cards Work?

Corporate credit cards go far beyond traditional credit card benefits by providing businesses with more tools to track and control employee spending. What truly sets them apart is their unique structure—these cards are issued based entirely on a company's financial health, not personal credit. This key difference means business owners can scale their company's spending without putting their personal assets at risk. If the business faces financial challenges, the owner's personal finances remain protected—a stark contrast to traditional business credit cards that often require personal guarantees.

Corporate card systems are designed for seamless operation at scale. When a company implements a corporate card program, each employee receives their own card featuring both their name and the company's. While employees get individual card numbers, all expenses flow into a centralized corporate account, creating a balance of individual responsibility and organizational oversight. This structure allows companies to set sophisticated spending controls that match their exact business needs. For example, a marketing team might have higher limits for digital advertising purchases, while sales teams get expanded access to travel and entertainment categories. Companies can even set different spending thresholds based on seniority levels or department functions.

To maintain control and prevent unauthorized spending, organizations typically establish comprehensive card agreements that detail everything from approved expense categories to receipt submission deadlines. These agreements might specify that employees must submit receipts within 48 hours, require pre-approval for purchases above certain amounts, or outline specific merchant categories where cards can be used. Modern corporate card programs also offer real-time tracking dashboards, automated expense categorization, and instant alerts for out-of-policy spending. While some issuers charge annual fees per card, the enhanced control, visibility, and efficiency these programs provide typically deliver significant returns on investment through improved spend management and reduced administrative overhead.

The technology powering these cards continues to evolve, with many programs now offering virtual corporate cards for online purchases, mobile receipt capture, automated policy enforcement, and direct integration with accounting systems. This combination of flexible controls, automated oversight, and sophisticated technology makes corporate cards an invaluable tool for growing businesses looking to scale their operations efficiently.

Who Has to Pay for a Corporate Credit Card Bill?

When setting up a corporate credit card program, one of the most important decisions is choosing who's responsible for paying the bills. While traditional business credit cards for employees often default to personal liability, corporate card issuers typically offer three distinct payment structures, each designed to fit different business needs and preferences. Here's how each option works and what it means for your business.

Under individual liability, employees manage their own card payments directly. Think of it like a personal credit card—employees receive their own bills and pay them, then submit expense reports for reimbursement from the company. While card issuers do check employee credit scores before approval, they use soft pulls that won't impact credit scores. This structure works well for organizations that want employees to take direct responsibility for their expenses, but it can create more administrative work with reimbursement processing and may cause cash flow challenges for employees who need to float large expenses.

Corporate liability shifts all payment responsibility to the business. The company receives a master bill and handles all approved charges centrally, streamlining the payment process. Employees aren't subject to credit checks, and their credit scores aren't affected—a significant benefit for team members. While employees still need to submit expense reports for tracking purposes, they don't have to worry about paying bills directly. However, companies must have robust expense policies in place, as they're ultimately responsible for all charges. Many organizations appreciate this structure for its simplicity and the protection it offers employees.

Joint liability creates a shared responsibility between the company and employee. If any bills go unpaid, the card issuer can collect payment from either party. Think of it as a safety net for the card issuer—they have two paths to secure payment. This structure often works well for companies that want to maintain strong oversight while sharing some responsibility with employees. The specific terms can vary significantly between card issuers, so it's important to understand exactly how payment responsibility is divided before choosing this option.

Each structure has its own implications for expense management and policy creation. For example, companies using individual liability often need more robust employee expense reimbursement processes, while those with corporate liability typically focus more on pre-purchase approval systems. Joint liability requires clear communication about when and how employees might be responsible for charges.

Modern corporate card programs often include smart tools to help manage these processes, regardless of which liability structure you choose. From automated expense reporting to real-time purchase tracking, modern card technology helps ensure smooth operations under any payment model.

Who Qualifies for Corporate Credit Cards?

The landscape of corporate credit cards has evolved dramatically in recent years. While these cards were traditionally reserved for Fortune 500 companies, today's market offers options for businesses of all sizes, including growing startups and midsized companies. However, understanding the requirements can help you determine if your business is ready for a corporate card program.

Card issuers typically look for businesses with strong annual revenue and consistent cash flow. While specific thresholds vary by provider, newer fintech companies have begun offering more flexible programs with lower revenue requirements. Similarly, issuers often evaluate your expected card usage to ensure your business will actively benefit from the program.

Beyond revenue, corporate card issuers evaluate your business structure and financial health. Your company typically needs to be registered as an LLC, S-corp, or C-corp, as these structures provide the formal financial framework issuers prefer. They'll also review your business credit score, recent financial statements, and tax information to assess your company's financial stability.

The evaluation process might seem extensive, but it serves an important purpose: ensuring your business is ready to maximize the benefits of a corporate card program. Issuers want to see that you have the financial foundation and business structure to support responsible card management. As you prepare to apply, gather your financial statements, business registration documents, and recent tax returns—having these ready can help streamline the approval process.

5 Powerful Benefits of Corporate Credit Cards

Growing businesses face unique challenges when managing company spending and expense

tracking. The best corporate cards offer powerful solutions that transform how organizations handle their finances, delivering benefits that go far beyond simple payment processing. Here are the key advantages that make corporate cards essential for scaling businesses.

Complete control over company spending

Ever wonder how large companies manage hundreds of employee purchases without chaos? Modern corporate cards put you in control with intelligent spending rules that adapt to your organization. Set custom limits by department, create approval flows for large purchases, and restrict vendor categories—all from one interface. For example, your procurement team might have higher limits for vendor payments and access to specific supplier categories, ensuring they can efficiently manage purchasing needs while staying within budget.

Automated expense management

Remember the days of chasing down receipts and manually reconciling expenses? Corporate cards transform this headache into a seamless process. Purchases are automatically categorized and matched with receipts, while direct integration with your startup accounting software eliminates manual data entry. A task that once took days now happens in real-time, letting your finance team focus on strategic work instead of expense reports.

Built-in protection for your company and employees

Growing businesses need financial flexibility without personal risk. Corporate cards deliver exactly that by basing approval on your company's financials rather than personal credit scores. Your employees can confidently make business purchases without affecting their credit, while you can scale spending without putting personal assets on the line. It's like having a financial firewall between business and personal finances.

Business rewards and perks that help your bottom line

Corporate cards turn everyday business spending into meaningful savings. Instead of basic reward points, you'll earn multipliers on key business categories like software subscriptions, office supplies, and travel. These programs often include practical perks that matter for business—from airport lounge access for traveling teams to significant credits for essential business services. Some businesses save thousands annually through strategic use of these benefits.

Real-time spending visibility

Forget waiting for month-end reports to understand your spending. Today's smart corporate cards provide instant visibility into every transaction, helping you spot trends and optimize spending patterns as they emerge. Need to know which department is approaching their budget limit? Want to identify opportunities for vendor consolidation? These insights are available at a glance, helping you make data-driven decisions about your business spending.

Corporate cards have revolutionized how businesses manage their spending, combining powerful controls with seamless automation and valuable corporate card rewards. By implementing a corporate card program, companies can streamline their operations, protect their assets, and make more informed financial decisions.

Best Practices for Managing Corporate Card Expenses

Smart expense management is the key to getting the most value from your corporate credit card program. Here are four proven strategies that help businesses maintain control while maximizing efficiency.

Establish clear corporate card policies and controls

Start by creating comprehensive policies that govern your corporate card program. Your corporate credit card policy should outline who qualifies for a card, required approvals, and consequences for misuse. Include clear guidelines about card cancellation when employees leave and specific rules for card security. The most effective policies also address liability, dispute procedures, and spending restrictions. Remember—well-documented policies protect both your business and employees by eliminating confusion and establishing accountability.

Implement smart approval workflows

Design approval processes that balance control with efficiency. Set up multi-level approval systems based on amount thresholds, business expense categories, or employee roles. For instance, routine office supplies might need no pre-approval, while large purchases require manager sign-off. Create automated workflows that notify approvers instantly and allow quick reviews through mobile apps. This keeps business moving while maintaining oversight.

Leverage automated expense tracking

Modern corporate card programs offer powerful automation tools that can help keep track of receipts and eliminate manual expense management. Take advantage of features like automated receipt capture, real-time transaction categorization, and direct accounting software integration. This not only saves time but also reduces errors and provides better visibility into spending patterns. When employees can simply snap photos of receipts that automatically match to transactions, you'll see higher compliance rates and faster month-end closes.

Monitor and review regularly

Don't wait for problems to arise—establish a routine review process for all card activity. Regular monitoring helps you spot unusual patterns, identify opportunities for negotiating with vendors, and ensure policy compliance. Schedule monthly reviews of departmental spending, track category trends, and look for ways to optimize your program. These reviews also help identify where policies might need adjustment or where additional training could be beneficial.

Common Corporate Credit Card Use Cases

Here's how different teams across your organization can leverage corporate cards to streamline their specific spending needs. From marketing campaigns to event management, understanding these real-world applications helps you maximize the value of your corporate card program.

Digital advertising and marketing expenses

Marketing teams in every industry have transformed how they manage campaign spending with corporate cards. These cards enable real-time budget adjustments across platforms like Google Ads, Facebook, and LinkedIn, while automatically tracking ROI for each campaign. Marketing managers particularly value the ability to scale spending instantly during high-performing campaigns without getting caught in traditional purchase approval delays.

Business travel and entertainment

Corporate cards have revolutionized travel management solutions by combining booking flexibility with automated expense tracking. When employees travel, their corporate cards automatically categorize flights, hotels, and meals while providing access to airport lounges and travel insurance. This seamless integration of travel booking and expense management means teams can focus on their business objectives rather than keeping track of business expenses.

Software and subscription management

Modern businesses rely on dozens or even hundreds of software subscriptions, making corporate cards essential for efficient SaaS management. IT departments can track all software spending in one place, instantly identifying unused subscriptions and managing renewal dates. The real-time visibility helps companies optimize their software costs while ensuring teams have access to the tools they need.

Equipment and supplies

Managing office and equipment purchases becomes significantly more efficient with corporate cards. Teams can make pre-approved purchases without lengthy approval processes, while maintaining strict spending controls and vendor relationships. The automated tracking and categorization ensures perfect visibility into supply chain costs and helps identify opportunities for vendor consolidation.

Event and conference management

Corporate cards streamline the complex financial aspects of event management, from vendor deposits to on-site expenses. Event managers can track costs in real-time against budgets, while maintaining flexibility for last-minute changes or emergency expenses. The detailed transaction data helps with post-event analysis and future planning.

It's clear from just a few common use cases that corporate cards can improve spend management across every department of your organization. By implementing the right corporate card program, your teams can focus on driving business results rather than wrestling with expense management.

So, What Is the Best Corporate Credit Card?

The best corporate credit card is one that can flex with your growing business, offering the adaptability, visibility, and control necessary to manage spending efficiently — whether it's a lot or a little. A high limit business credit card can help you optimize cash flow and adequately fund your business expenses. Also, integrated expense tracking and automated expense reporting ensure you can monitor transactions and enforce company policies in real time, without manual intervention. Features like customizable spending limits by team or project, virtual card options for secure online purchases, and seamless integrations with your accounting software are key to eliminating inefficiencies. And if you do business globally, look for a card program that offers local currency cards as well as local billing and payments to reduce FX markups and expedite accounting.

In addition to functionality, the best corporate card should help you maximize rewards that align with your business expenses. Look for expansive card programs that offer higher cash back or points on travel, software, and other frequent purchases. By combining advanced technology with tailored benefits, the ideal corporate card doesn't just simplify expense management—it empowers your team to focus on strategic growth while maintaining financial control.

Scale Efficiently While Maintaining Control Over All Spend

By combining powerful controls with expense management automation and real-time visibility, corporate credit cards eliminate many of the headaches traditionally associated with business spending. The right corporate card program can help your company scale efficiently while maintaining control over expenses.