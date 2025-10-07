How gas prices have changed in Oklahoma City in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in York using data from AAA. (Elen Nika // Shutterstock/Elen Nika // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Oklahoma City, OK metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

Oklahoma City by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.60
--- Oklahoma average: $2.59
- Week change: +$0.08 (+3.2%)
- Year change: -$0.09 (-3.4%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.72 (6/15/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.13
- Week change: +$0.00 (+0.0%)
- Year change: +$0.08 (+2.5%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.29 (5/9/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42
#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46
#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#5. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.79

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.97

This story was produced by Cheap Insurance and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

