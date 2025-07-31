How much house $1 million buys you in Oklahoma City

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Oklahoma City, OK. (Arina P Habich // Shutterstock/Arina P Habich // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Oklahoma City. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

414 NE 2 St, Oklahoma City
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,686
- Price per square foot: $271
- See 414 NE 2 St, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

810 NW 72nd St, Oklahoma City
- Price: $999,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,450
- Price per square foot: $289
- See 810 NW 72nd St, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

1700 Runway Blvd, Oklahoma City
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,050
- Price per square foot: $327
- See 1700 Runway Blvd, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

912 NW 44th St, Oklahoma City
- Price: $998,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,816
- Price per square foot: $354
- See 912 NW 44th St, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

16324 Morningside Dr, Edmond
- Price: $997,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,854
- Price per square foot: $258
- See 16324 Morningside Dr, Edmond on Redfin.com

4800 Bocage Pl, Oklahoma City
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,903
- Price per square foot: $144
- See 4800 Bocage Pl, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

1409 Glenbrook Ter, Nichols Hills
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,783
- Price per square foot: $263
- See 1409 Glenbrook Ter, Nichols Hills on Redfin.com

619 NE 5th St, Oklahoma City
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,754
- Price per square foot: $361
- See 619 NE 5th St, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

1200 Classen Dr #201, Oklahoma City
- Price: $995,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $497
- See 1200 Classen Dr #201, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

801 NW 68th St, Oklahoma City
- Price: $990,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,700
- Price per square foot: $267
- See 801 NW 68th St, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

3532 NW 173rd Cir, Edmond
- Price: $989,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,033
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 3532 NW 173rd Cir, Edmond on Redfin.com

5900 Twin Fawn Trl, Mustang
- Price: $987,999
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,912
- Price per square foot: $201
- See 5900 Twin Fawn Trl, Mustang on Redfin.com

117 NE 3rd St, Oklahoma City
- Price: $980,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,468
- Price per square foot: $397
- See 117 NE 3rd St, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

6204 NW 150th Ter, Oklahoma City
- Price: $979,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,718
- Price per square foot: $263
- See 6204 NW 150th Ter, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

18632 Wolf Creek Dr, Edmond
- Price: $975,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,203
- Price per square foot: $187
- See 18632 Wolf Creek Dr, Edmond on Redfin.com

10024 NE 145th St, Jones
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,733
- Price per square foot: $261
- See 10024 NE 145th St, Jones on Redfin.com

1114 Sherwood Ln Unit B-2, Nichols Hills
- Price: $975,000
- 2 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,438
- Price per square foot: $283
- See 1114 Sherwood Ln Unit B-2, Nichols Hills on Redfin.com

10701 Servon Dr, Oklahoma City
- Price: $969,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,175
- Price per square foot: $305
- See 10701 Servon Dr, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

6540 S Donna Ln, Oklahoma City
- Price: $950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,973
- Price per square foot: $136
- See 6540 S Donna Ln, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

3312 E Hefner Rd, Oklahoma City
- Price: $945,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,076
- Price per square foot: $231
- See 3312 E Hefner Rd, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

9401 Autumn Park Ln, Oklahoma City
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,337
- Price per square foot: $277
- See 9401 Autumn Park Ln, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

14813 St Pierre St, Oklahoma City
- Price: $925,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,008
- Price per square foot: $307
- See 14813 St Pierre St, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

1904 Oso Ave, Oklahoma City
- Price: $925,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,202
- Price per square foot: $420
- See 1904 Oso Ave, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

7916 NW 158th St, Edmond
- Price: $919,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,467
- Price per square foot: $205
- See 7916 NW 158th St, Edmond on Redfin.com

1204 NW 42nd St, Oklahoma City
- Price: $915,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,118
- Price per square foot: $293
- See 1204 NW 42nd St, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

6524 NE 96th Cir, Oklahoma City
- Price: $905,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,167
- Price per square foot: $285
- See 6524 NE 96th Cir, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

17400 Pantera Ave, Choctaw
- Price: $900,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,976
- Price per square foot: $226
- See 17400 Pantera Ave, Choctaw on Redfin.com

5805 N Ann Arbor Ave, Oklahoma City
- Price: $899,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,944
- Price per square foot: $182
- See 5805 N Ann Arbor Ave, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

8700 N Waverly Ave, Oklahoma City
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,046
- Price per square foot: $295
- See 8700 N Waverly Ave, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!