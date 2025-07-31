How much house $1 million buys you in Tulsa

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Tulsa. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
1316 E 18th St, Tulsa
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,476
- Price per square foot: $287
- See 1316 E 18th St, Tulsa on Redfin.com
10626 S Joplin Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,258
- Price per square foot: $189
- See 10626 S Joplin Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com
1029 E 38th Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,925
- Price per square foot: $253
- See 1029 E 38th Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com
2808 E 37th Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,159
- Price per square foot: $314
- See 2808 E 37th Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com
9417 S Gary Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $985,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,225
- Price per square foot: $188
- See 9417 S Gary Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com
5630 E 117th Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $980,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,910
- Price per square foot: $165
- See 5630 E 117th Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com
1730 E 67th St Unit K102, Tulsa
- Price: $980,000
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 656
- Price per square foot: $1,493
- See 1730 E 67th St Unit K102, Tulsa on Redfin.com
4165 S Rockford Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $979,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,857
- Price per square foot: $254
- See 4165 S Rockford Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com
8120 E 112th St, Owasso
- Price: $975,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,806
- Price per square foot: $167
- See 8120 E 112th St, Owasso on Redfin.com
4224 S 69th WestAvenue, Tulsa
- Price: $975,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,677
- Price per square foot: $171
- See 4224 S 69th WestAvenue, Tulsa on Redfin.com
3855 S Utica Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $949,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,955
- Price per square foot: $191
- See 3855 S Utica Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com
6407 N Blue Sage Dr, Owasso
- Price: $949,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,193
- Price per square foot: $226
- See 6407 N Blue Sage Dr, Owasso on Redfin.com
3917 S Madison Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,350
- Price per square foot: $283
- See 3917 S Madison Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com
4646 S Victor Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $945,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,347
- Price per square foot: $217
- See 4646 S Victor Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com
3528 S Wheeling Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $945,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,596
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 3528 S Wheeling Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com
6038 E 119th Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $939,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,800
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 6038 E 119th Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com
11938 S Canton Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $938,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,102
- Price per square foot: $183
- See 11938 S Canton Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com
3128 E 103rd Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $929,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,050
- Price per square foot: $229
- See 3128 E 103rd Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com
11616 S Hudson Ct, Tulsa
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,776
- Price per square foot: $193
- See 11616 S Hudson Ct, Tulsa on Redfin.com
4603 E 118th Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $899,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,550
- Price per square foot: $197
- See 4603 E 118th Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com
6364 N Blue Sage Dr, Owasso
- Price: $899,500
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,728
- Price per square foot: $241
- See 6364 N Blue Sage Dr, Owasso on Redfin.com
3506 E 110th Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,152
- Price per square foot: $146
- See 3506 E 110th Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com
10623 S Oxford Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $895,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,394
- Price per square foot: $139
- See 10623 S Oxford Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com
3898 E 72nd St, Tulsa
- Price: $895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,698
- Price per square foot: $190
- See 3898 E 72nd St, Tulsa on Redfin.com
4127 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $894,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,649
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 4127 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com
5263 Oak Leaf Dr, Tulsa
- Price: $889,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,793
- Price per square foot: $185
- See 5263 Oak Leaf Dr, Tulsa on Redfin.com
17822 E Patriot Dr, Owasso
- Price: $889,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,529
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 17822 E Patriot Dr, Owasso on Redfin.com
243 E 27th Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $885,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,453
- Price per square foot: $256
- See 243 E 27th Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com
6623 E 134th Pl S, Bixby
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,170
- Price per square foot: $169
- See 6623 E 134th Pl S, Bixby on Redfin.com
2705 E 23rd St, Tulsa
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,349
- Price per square foot: $261
- See 2705 E 23rd St, Tulsa on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.