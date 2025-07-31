How much house $1 million buys you in Tulsa

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Tulsa, OK.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Tulsa. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1316 E 18th St, Tulsa

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,476

- Price per square foot: $287

- See 1316 E 18th St, Tulsa on Redfin.com

10626 S Joplin Ave, Tulsa

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,258

- Price per square foot: $189

- See 10626 S Joplin Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com

1029 E 38th Pl, Tulsa

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,925

- Price per square foot: $253

- See 1029 E 38th Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com

2808 E 37th Pl, Tulsa

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,159

- Price per square foot: $314

- See 2808 E 37th Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com

9417 S Gary Ave, Tulsa

- Price: $985,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,225

- Price per square foot: $188

- See 9417 S Gary Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com

5630 E 117th Pl, Tulsa

- Price: $980,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,910

- Price per square foot: $165

- See 5630 E 117th Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com

1730 E 67th St Unit K102, Tulsa

- Price: $980,000

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 656

- Price per square foot: $1,493

- See 1730 E 67th St Unit K102, Tulsa on Redfin.com

4165 S Rockford Pl, Tulsa

- Price: $979,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,857

- Price per square foot: $254

- See 4165 S Rockford Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com

8120 E 112th St, Owasso

- Price: $975,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,806

- Price per square foot: $167

- See 8120 E 112th St, Owasso on Redfin.com

4224 S 69th WestAvenue, Tulsa

- Price: $975,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,677

- Price per square foot: $171

- See 4224 S 69th WestAvenue, Tulsa on Redfin.com

3855 S Utica Ave, Tulsa

- Price: $949,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,955

- Price per square foot: $191

- See 3855 S Utica Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com

6407 N Blue Sage Dr, Owasso

- Price: $949,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,193

- Price per square foot: $226

- See 6407 N Blue Sage Dr, Owasso on Redfin.com

3917 S Madison Ave, Tulsa

- Price: $949,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,350

- Price per square foot: $283

- See 3917 S Madison Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com

4646 S Victor Ave, Tulsa

- Price: $945,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,347

- Price per square foot: $217

- See 4646 S Victor Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com

3528 S Wheeling Ave, Tulsa

- Price: $945,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,596

- Price per square foot: $262

- See 3528 S Wheeling Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com

6038 E 119th Pl, Tulsa

- Price: $939,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,800

- Price per square foot: $247

- See 6038 E 119th Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com

11938 S Canton Ave, Tulsa

- Price: $938,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,102

- Price per square foot: $183

- See 11938 S Canton Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com

3128 E 103rd Pl, Tulsa

- Price: $929,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,050

- Price per square foot: $229

- See 3128 E 103rd Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com

11616 S Hudson Ct, Tulsa

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,776

- Price per square foot: $193

- See 11616 S Hudson Ct, Tulsa on Redfin.com

4603 E 118th Pl, Tulsa

- Price: $899,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,550

- Price per square foot: $197

- See 4603 E 118th Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com

6364 N Blue Sage Dr, Owasso

- Price: $899,500

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,728

- Price per square foot: $241

- See 6364 N Blue Sage Dr, Owasso on Redfin.com

3506 E 110th Pl, Tulsa

- Price: $899,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,152

- Price per square foot: $146

- See 3506 E 110th Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com

10623 S Oxford Ave, Tulsa

- Price: $895,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,394

- Price per square foot: $139

- See 10623 S Oxford Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com

3898 E 72nd St, Tulsa

- Price: $895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,698

- Price per square foot: $190

- See 3898 E 72nd St, Tulsa on Redfin.com

4127 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa

- Price: $894,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,649

- Price per square foot: $245

- See 4127 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa on Redfin.com

5263 Oak Leaf Dr, Tulsa

- Price: $889,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,793

- Price per square foot: $185

- See 5263 Oak Leaf Dr, Tulsa on Redfin.com

17822 E Patriot Dr, Owasso

- Price: $889,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,529

- Price per square foot: $251

- See 17822 E Patriot Dr, Owasso on Redfin.com

243 E 27th Pl, Tulsa

- Price: $885,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,453

- Price per square foot: $256

- See 243 E 27th Pl, Tulsa on Redfin.com

6623 E 134th Pl S, Bixby

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,170

- Price per square foot: $169

- See 6623 E 134th Pl S, Bixby on Redfin.com

2705 E 23rd St, Tulsa

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,349

- Price per square foot: $261

- See 2705 E 23rd St, Tulsa on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.