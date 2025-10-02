How much house does $500,000 buy you in Lawton?

By Stacker

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Lawton?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Lawton right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

6005 Nw Williams Ave, Lawton, OK 73505
- Price: $485,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,000
- See 6005 Nw Williams Ave, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

356 Ne Valley View Rd, Lawton, OK 73507
- Price: $415,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,100
- See 356 Ne Valley View Rd, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com

602 Tramel Cir, Walters, OK 73572
- Price: $399,999
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,700
- See 602 Tramel Cir, Walters, OK 73572 on Redfin.com

587 Nw Spring Creek Rd, Lawton, OK 73505
- Price: $420,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,500
- See 587 Nw Spring Creek Rd, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

918 Ne Oriole Dr, Lawton, OK 73507
- Price: $472,500
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,800
- See 918 Ne Oriole Dr, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com

305 Nw 32Nd St, Lawton, OK 73505
- Price: $417,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,600
- See 305 Nw 32Nd St, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

6 Nw Lakewood Dr, Lawton, OK 73505
- Price: $460,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,900
- See 6 Nw Lakewood Dr, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

2422 Ne Meadowlark Ln, Lawton, OK 73507
- Price: $468,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,700
- See 2422 Ne Meadowlark Ln, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com

11663 Ne Happy Hollow Rd, Elgin, OK 73538
- Price: $420,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,600
- See 11663 Ne Happy Hollow Rd, Elgin, OK 73538 on Redfin.com

2418 Ne Falcon Ln, Lawton, OK 73507
- Price: $449,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,500
- See 2418 Ne Falcon Ln, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com

2380 Ne 135Th St, Lawton, OK 73507
- Price: $439,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- See 2380 Ne 135Th St, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com

3602 Nw Julie St, Lawton, OK 73505
- Price: $469,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,200
- See 3602 Nw Julie St, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

6020 Nw Williams Ave, Lawton, OK 73505
- Price: $425,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,900
- See 6020 Nw Williams Ave, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

2404 Sw 70Th St, Lawton, OK 73505
- Price: $395,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,600
- See 2404 Sw 70Th St, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

5643 Tadpole Dr, , OK 73538
- Price: $399,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,300
- See 5643 Tadpole Dr, , OK 73538 on Redfin.com

4024 Ne Shenandoah, Lawton, OK 73507
- Price: $414,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,300
- See 4024 Ne Shenandoah, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com

6822 Sw Woodstock Ave, Lawton, OK 73505
- Price: $435,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,214
- See 6822 Sw Woodstock Ave, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

112 Ne Blackberry Rd, Elgin, OK 73538
- Price: $455,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,200
- See 112 Ne Blackberry Rd, Elgin, OK 73538 on Redfin.com

4297 Peak Ln, Elgin, OK 73538
- Price: $399,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,200
- See 4297 Peak Ln, Elgin, OK 73538 on Redfin.com

913 Nw Becontree Dr, Lawton, OK 73505
- Price: $419,000
- 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- See 913 Nw Becontree Dr, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

395 Nw Apache Dr, Lawton, OK 73507
- Price: $425,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,620
- See 395 Nw Apache Dr, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com

6917 Nw Silver Creek Cir, Lawton, OK 73505
- Price: $416,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,300
- See 6917 Nw Silver Creek Cir, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

407 Nw 32Nd St, Lawton, OK 73505
- Price: $415,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,200
- See 407 Nw 32Nd St, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

58 E Lake Dr, Medicine Park, OK 73557
- Price: $459,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,625
- See 58 E Lake Dr, Medicine Park, OK 73557 on Redfin.com

13473 Ne Tony Creek Rd, Elgin, OK 73538
- Price: $399,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,200
- See 13473 Ne Tony Creek Rd, Elgin, OK 73538 on Redfin.com

6813 Sw Oakley, Lawton, OK 73505
- Price: $399,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- See 6813 Sw Oakley, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

6574 Sw 112Th St, Lawton, OK 73505
- Price: $499,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,800
- See 6574 Sw 112Th St, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

77 Holly Rd, Lawton, OK 73507
- Price: $425,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,300
- See 77 Holly Rd, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com

509 Big Rock Blvd, Medicine Park, OK 73557
- Price: $485,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,776
- See 509 Big Rock Blvd, Medicine Park, OK 73557 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

