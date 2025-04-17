How much it costs to park at Tulsa International Airport

Way compiled statistics on parking at Tulsa International Airport.

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at Tulsa International Airport. Parking options range from more convenient and expensive options on-site to cheaper parking lots that may require a taxi or shuttle.

On-site parking options at Tulsa International Airport range in price from $9 to $20. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.

On-site parking lots at Tulsa International Airport

#1. Economy Parking Lot: $9

#2. Parking Garage: $14

#2. Hourly Parking: $14

#4. Valet Parking: $20

Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168

#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89

#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80

#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80

#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80

#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75

#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75

#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75

#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70

Off-site parking for Tulsa International Airport

Off-site parking options by Tulsa International Airport can be as close as 2.4 miles or as cheap as $4.25/day.

Nearest off-site parking lots

#1. Americas Best Value Inn Tulsa Airport Parking: 2.4 miles ($4.50/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Super 8 TUL Airport Parking: 2.5 miles ($4.25/day)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Country Inn & Suites by Radisson TUL Airport Parking: 3.2 miles ($4.99/day)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center TUL Airport Parking: 10.0 miles ($4.99/day)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. Fine TUL Airport Parking: 0.4 miles ($7.18/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

Cheapest off-site parking lots

#1. Super 8 TUL Airport Parking: $4.25/day (2.5 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Americas Best Value Inn Tulsa Airport Parking: $4.50/day (2.4 miles)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Country Inn & Suites by Radisson TUL Airport Parking: $4.99/day (3.2 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center TUL Airport Parking: $4.99/day (10.0 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. Marriott Hotel Southern Hills TUL Airport Parking: $3.00/day (10.0 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park