How to sell to VPs of marketing: A data‑backed playbook for capturing marketing mindshare

Apollo.io reports the best times to email VPs of marketing for effective outreach: Tuesday at 1 a.m. and Monday at 6 a.m. are optimal.

Marketing leaders are the architects of brand, demand, and revenue growth. They live in campaign calendars, customer data, and creative briefs — and their inboxes reflect it. If your email blends into the noise, it’s gone.

An Apollo.io analysis of hundreds of thousands of vice president‑level marketing interactions in 2025 uncovered the best times to send, the campaign types that get replies, and the messaging frameworks that cut through.

Best and Worst Times to Email Marketing Leaders

When it comes to vice president of marketing outreach, early weekday mornings win. The data shows Tuesday at 1 a.m. generates a 19.99% adjusted open rate — but Monday at 6 a.m. is right behind it at 19.89%.

Late‑night weekend sends also hold their own, with Friday midnight performing better than midday weekday sends.

Data graph showing the best vs. worst hours of the day to send emails to VPs of marketing.

Actionable Takeaway: If you're pitching a vice president of marketing, schedule for Tuesday at 1 a.m. or Monday at 6 a.m. And avoid Friday afternoons, where open rates can drop by as much as 42%.

Best Day of the Week for Marketing Leader Engagement

This analysis shows Tuesday is the standout day for marketing leader engagement, with Monday and Friday mornings close behind.

Data chart showing the best days to reach VPs of Marketing.

Actionable Takeaway: If you can't get into the Monday or Tuesday morning window, aim for Friday early in the morning — catching marketing leaders before they head into weekend mode.

The highest‑reply campaigns to vice presidents of marketing share three things:

Timely competitive insight — delivering value before the prospect asks. Tailored positioning — referencing the company or vertical specifically. Clear, relevant call to action — one simple next step.

Data chart showing the top campaign styles that drive marketing leader replies.

Apollo.io



Actionable Takeaway: Don't mass‑send product pitches. Instead, tailor campaigns to competitive triggers or timely marketing challenges.

Email Templates That VPs of Marketing Actually Respond To

1. Competitor Insight Introduction

When to use it: You've spotted a competitor's new campaign or initiative.

You've spotted a competitor's new campaign or initiative. Why it works: Gives them strategic intel they can act on immediately.

Subject: Competitor moves you should know about



Hi {{first_name}},



I noticed [Competitor] launched [Initiative] recently. Based on similar launches, we've seen companies gain [X% increase in leads / brand visibility].



We help marketing teams quickly assess competitor moves and pivot messaging to stay ahead.



Would you like me to share a quick snapshot of how your top competitors are positioning right now?



Best,

[Your Name]

2. Marketing Strategy Collaboration

When to use it: You're offering insights or opportunities aligned with their 2025 goals.

You're offering insights or opportunities aligned with their 2025 goals. Why it works: Positions you as a partner, not a vendor.

Subject: Idea for {{company}}'s 2025 marketing plan



Hi {{first_name}},



I've been following {{company}}'s recent [campaign/product launch] and it's clear your team is focused on [core marketing goal].



We've helped brands in [industry] achieve [outcome] by [approach]. Given your upcoming initiatives, I think there's strong potential for collaboration.



Would you be open to a 15‑minute conversation to explore it?



Best,

[Your Name]

What NOT to Do When Emailing VPs of Marketing

Send during low‑engagement windows like Friday afternoons.

Use vague subject lines like "Quick question" with no context.

Load your email with multiple calls to action.

Write long, dense paragraphs that aren't skimmable.

Skip personalization — they'll spot a mass send instantly.

Key Takeaways

Tuesday at 1 a.m. and Monday at 6 a.m. are your golden hours.

Friday afternoons are a reply graveyard.

Competitive insights and tailored campaigns drive the highest engagement.

Short, strategic, and relevant wins the marketing leader's attention.

Data Methodology

This analysis is based on Apollo’s proprietary email engagement dataset covering hundreds of thousands of interactions with vice president‑level marketing executives in 2025. Engagement patterns were analyzed by time, day, and campaign type to surface actionable outreach strategies.

This story was produced by Apollo.io