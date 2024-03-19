Huey Lewis lost a song Bob Dylan wrote for him: “it was a big mistake”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Huey Lewis is owning up to a huge mistake he made during his career. During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, March 18, he revealed that in the height of his career in the '80s, Bob Dylan sent him a song, and he did nothing with it.

"He sent me a cassette and a lovely note saying he liked the last record and here's a song of mine," Huey shared, explaining, "Not only did I not cut it, I don't actually know where the cassette is.”
He clarified that he didn’t actually lose the tape, noting, "It's part of my cassette collection, where there's thousands of cassettes there. So I can probably find it eventually.”
Dylan is considered by many to be one of the best songwriters of all time and even won a Nobel Prize for his lyrics. So, why didn’t Lewis record the song?
"I have no idea. It was a big mistake, what can I say? I'm sorry,” Huey said, adding, “Note to self: when Bob Dylan sends you a song, record it."

Huey was on Kimmel to promote his new Broadway musical, The Heart of Rock and Roll, which begins previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre on March 29 and opens April 22. Info on tickets can be found at heartofrocknrollbway.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!