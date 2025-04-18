Ian Hunter releases 'Defiance Part 2: Fiction' to digital services for the first time, with three bonus tracks

Ian Hunter has released a deluxe edition of his 2024 album, Defiance Part 2: Fiction, to digital services for the very first time.

Initially released as part of a Record Store Day vinyl, the deluxe edition features three bonus tracks: "How'd Ya Like To Meet Henry," featuring Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, and Pearl Jam's Mike McCready and Matt Cameron; "Normal Service Will be Resumed as Soon as Possible"; and "Needle Park" featuring The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson.

Defiance Part 2: Fiction is the sequel to the Mott the Hoople frontman's 2023 release, Defiance Part 1.

Other guests on Part 2 include Def Leppard's Phil Collen, Queen's Brian May, the late guitarist Jeff Beck, the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Lucinda Williams, Heartbreakers' keyboardist Benmont Tench and more.

