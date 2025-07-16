Iggy Pop declares 'Superman is the best friend you could have' in response to soundtrack inclusion

The Godfather of Punk meets the Man of Steel in the new Superman movie.

The closing credits to the James Gunn-directed film are soundtracked by the song "Punkrocker," a 2006 collaboration between Iggy Pop and the Swedish band Teddybears.

In reacting to Superman's use of "Punkrocker," Pop tells The Hollywood Reporter, "I always thought the track had soul."

"Superman is the best friend you could have," the "Lust for Life" rocker adds.

Superman, starring David Corenswet as the titular hero and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, is in theaters now. In addition to featuring "Punkrocker" on the soundtrack, the movie includes a scene discussing the true meaning of punk rock.

