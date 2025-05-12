Iggy Pop, Sex Pistols, Jack White, Johnny Marr & more set for CBGB Festival in NYC

A new festival named after ground zero for punk rock in New York City has been set for this September.

The CBGB Festival, named after the legendary club on New York's Bowery where many punk and new wave legends got their start, will take place Sept. 27 at Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn. The lineup features Iggy Pop — doing his first New York show in more than a decade — as well as Jack White, the Sex Pistols, Johnny Marr, The Damned, Melvins, Lunachicks and Marky Ramone, as well as current acts like The Linda Lindas.

You can register for a presale now at CBGBFEST.COM. Presale tickets go on sale May 15 at 10 a.m. ET; the general sale begins May 16 at 10 a.m. ET.

New York residents under 25 will be eligible for a "Young Punk" discounted GA ticket, which you can get in person only at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 17 at noon. The limited batch of tickets will cost just $73 — a reference to 1973, the year CBGB opened. There are only 350 tickets available, in a nod to the capacity of the original club.

And speaking of Sex Pistols, the reunited punk icons have added more dates to their upcoming U.S. tour, including Riot Fest, taking place Sept. 19-21 in Chicago, and a Las Vegas show at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Oct. 17. The band's lineup includes original members Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock, as well as singer Frank Carter. A complete list of dates can be found at SexPistolsFeaturingFrankCarter.com.

