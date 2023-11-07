Iggy Pop and Shirley Manson featured on Marianne Faithfull tribute album

Iggy Pop Performs At The Masonic Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Iggy Pop and Garbage's Shirley Manson are featured on an upcoming tribute album to Marianne Faithfull.

The compilation is titled The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull and will be released December 8. It includes 25 artists putting their spin on 19 of the English musician's songs from between 1964 and 2004.

Pop performs the track "Working Class Hero" alongside Cat Power, while Manson takes on "Why D'Ya Do It" with Peaches.

Proceeds from The Faithful will support Marianne, 76, as she continues to battle with long COVID. She was hospitalized with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!