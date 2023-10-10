Illness forces Steely Dan off Eagles' The Long Goodbye Tour

By Jill Lances

Illness has forced Steely Dan to drop off several dates of the Eagles' The Long Goodbye Tour.

The Indianapolis Star reported that Steely Dan frontman Donald Fagen had been hospitalized, although ABC Audio has learned Donald is not hospitalized and expects to be back on the road soon.

Michael Leonhart, who is currently on tour with Steely Dan, posted on Instagram, "All is fine. Just a little illness. We'll be back on stage soon."

Steely Dan has actually been off the Eagles bill since Friday, October 6, when Sheryl Crow filled in for them in Denver. The Steve Miller Band then took over for the Indianapolis shows on October 9 and 10 and will again fill in October 13 in Detroit and October 17 in Cleveland. Current Eagles member Vince Gill and the Nashville Band will open the October 15 show in Pittsburgh.

Once those shows are over, Eagles aren't back onstage until November 2 in Atlanta, Georgia. A complete list of tour dates can be found at eagles.com.

