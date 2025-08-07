Inside a stunning modern farmhouse kitchen with designer Anna Dinger

Blending rustic charm with contemporary elegance, modern farmhouse design is at the center of this kitchen transformation by Philadelphia-based interior designer Anna Dinger. The kitchen is truly the heart of the home — and while a remodel can be expensive, it's well worth the cost. For one, Remodeling Magazine's Cost vs. Value Report found that kitchen remodels can increase a home's resale value by up to $83,025, depending on the size and scope of the project. Plus, there's something incredibly satisfying about cooking dinner or whipping up breakfast in a space that's truly your own — truly functional, truly beautiful, truly you. As possible inspiration, CopperSmith details a recent project from Anna Dinger of One Twenty-One Designs.



Philadelphia, a city rich in history and brimming with innovation, served as the perfect backdrop for this latest transformation story. Nestled in one of its most charming neighborhoods, this renovation project aimed to blend modern luxury with timeless elegance to create a kitchen that was equal parts functional and beautiful.

Meet the Designer - Anna Dinger

Portrait of Anna Dinger in the farmhouse kitchen. (Stacker/Stacker)

World CopperSmith

Modern Farmhouse Elements in the Kitchen

Dinger, a seasoned interior designer, is known for projects that have a sophisticated, yet down-to-earth vibe that result in welcoming spaces. The goal of the Philadelphia kitchen project was to create a luxurious yet practical space that could accommodate the homeowner's love for cooking and entertaining. It needed to balance modern amenities with classic charm, all while maximizing functionality and aesthetic appeal.

To transform the existing kitchen into a state-of-the-art culinary haven, advanced appliances, high-quality fixtures, and elegant design elements were incorporated. Dinger’s vision was to create a space that felt both luxurious and inviting, a centerpiece of the home where family and friends could gather and create cherished memories.

Like any renovation project, this one came with its own set of challenges.

Integrating modern appliances and fixtures into the classic design aesthetic required careful planning and execution. But through her trademark attention to detail and innovative problem-solving skills, Anna and her team at One Twenty One Designs successfully overcame these challenges and delivered a stunning transformation with a classic range hood at the center of the project. In addition, the design incorporated the following other products:

Range: BlueStar

The BlueStar range was chosen for its superior performance and professional-grade features.

This high-end appliance offers precise temperature control and exceptional durability, making it a good choice for serious home chefs. Its sleek design seamlessly integrates into the kitchen, adding a touch of modern elegance.

Faucet: Brizo

Brizo faucets are known for their innovative design and functionality. The faucet selected for this project features a sleek, contemporary look and advanced technology, providing both style and convenience. It has an ergonomic design that's worth mentioning, too.

Hardware: Top Knobs

English bulldog standing next to a set of built in drawers in kitchen with gold hardware. (Stacker/Stacker)

World CopperSmith

Top Knobs hardware played a crucial role in enhancing the kitchen's overall look. These premium knobs and pulls might seem like afterthoughts, but they add a sophisticated touch to cabinets and drawers, elevating the space's aesthetic while ensuring ease of use. Their quality craftsmanship means this kitchen will have lasting beauty and functionality.

Lighting and Stools: Serena & Lily

Serena & Lily lighting fixtures and stools were selected to create a warm, inviting ambiance. The lighting fixtures provide ample illumination while adding an element of style, and the stools offer comfortable seating options that complement the kitchen's design.

Together, they contribute nicely to the overall ambiance, making the space both functional and beautiful.

Dog Model: Milo

Okay, not a product, exactly, but let's face it — no kitchen is complete without a bit of personality.

Milo, the dog model, added a touch of charm to the project photos, showcasing the kitchen as a welcoming, family-friendly space.

Milo’s presence highlights the warmth and livability of the design, making it clear that this kitchen is meant to be enjoyed by all members of the household (even the ones who steal snacks every now and then).

This story was produced by World CopperSmith and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.