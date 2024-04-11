Into the 'Dark Matter'-verse: Pearl Jam announces "immersive and interactive celebration" of new album

Pearl Jam fans in London will get to experience the band's new Dark Matter album on a whole different level.

The grunge rockers have announced the Dark Matter-verse, described as an "immersive and interactive celebration" of the upcoming record. The installation will be open on April 19 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at London's Outernet district and is free to enter.

"The exhibit will take you on a 360-degree spatial audio and visual journey, transporting fans through the Dark Matter-verse," Pearl Jam says. "Enjoy the new album, a curated gallery of photographs, electrifying footage of live performances, and an exclusive Pearl Jam pop-up shop."

For more info, visit PearlJam.com.

Dark Matter, the follow-up to 2020's Gigaton, will be released April 19. You can hear the album early during the Dark Matter theatrical experience, playing in cinemas worldwide on April 16. Additionally, select independent record stores will be hosting Dark Matter listening parties on April 14.

Pearl Jam will launch a U.S. tour in May.

