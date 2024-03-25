INXS goes behind the scenes of “Never Tear Us Apart” video for 35th anniversary

INXS is looking back at the video for their song “Never Tear Us Apart,” 35 years after they filmed the clip in the Czech Republic city of Prague.

The band shared a new behind-the-scenes video of the making of the clip, with exclusive interviews with the band and never-before-seen footage, including deleted scenes.

Andrew Farriss, INXS’ co-songwriter, keyboardist and guitarist, talks about the development of the song, sharing, “I wanted to do something that was very different than what we were doing before,” noting their late frontman Michael Hutchence laughed when he first heard it.

“He thought it was funny because for us it’s so different. I don’t think he took it all that seriously,” he says. “And then when he took the tape away and listened to it he came back, he said, ‘I love that. Whatever you’re doing is great.’”

Interview clips from Hutchence are also heard in the clip, with him talking about their time in Prague filming. He shares, “The spirit of the people there is fantastic, that’s what I loved, it really makes you appreciate what you have so much.”

"Never Tear Us Apart" was the fourth single off INXS' blockbuster album Kick, which was released in 1987. The song was a top 10 hit for the band, peaking at #7 in the U.S. The video for the song, directed by Richard Lowenstein, has been viewed over 101 million times on YouTube.

