INXS releases demo of ‘Kiss the Dirt’ from 'Listen Like Thieves (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)'

Rhino
By Jill Lances

INXS has offered up another preview of their upcoming 40th anniversary deluxe edition of their album Listen Like Thieves.

The latest taste is a previously unreleased studio demo of the song "Kiss the Dirt." It is the second track released from the deluxe edition, following a live performance of "Biting Bullets."

Listen Like Thieves (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) will feature a brand-new remix of the album by Giles Martin and Paul Hicks, along with unreleased outtakes and demos. There will also be a new interview with the band, plus a newly unearthed BBC recording, Live From The Royal Albert Hall, London, 1986.

In addition to the three-CD/LP deluxe edition, there will be a two-CD extended edition, which includes the new mix and the CD of B-sides, remixes and live recordings, as well as a single LP edition with just the remix.

All versions will be released May 9 and are available for preorder now.

INXS — Michael Hutchence, brothers AndrewJon and Tim Farriss, and Garry Gary Beers — released Listen Like Thieves on Oct. 14, 1985. It was the band's fifth studio album and was considered to be their international breakthrough. It featured the Aussie rockers' first top-five single, "What You Need," with the album reaching #11 in the U.S.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

