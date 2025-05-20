Iron Maiden asks fans to not 'excessively film' shows with phones on Run for Your Lives tour

Ahead of their Run for Your Lives tour, Iron Maiden is asking you to put your phones away.

The metal icons have posted a statement asking fans "not to excessively film the concerts on their phones or tablets" during the tour.

"We really want fans to enjoy the shows first hand, rather than on their small screens," says Maiden manager Rod Smallwood. "The amount of phone use nowadays diminishes enjoyment, particularly for the band who are on stage looking out at rows of phones, but also for other concertgoers."

"We feel that the passion and involvement of our fans at shows really makes them special, but the phone obsession has now got so out of hand that it has become unnecessarily distracting especially to the band," the statement continues. "I hope fans understand this and will be sensible in severely limiting the use of their phone cameras out of respect for the band and their fellow fans."

Smallwood adds that Maiden encourages attendees to "be 'in the moment' instead and be fully actively involved to enjoy each and every one of these classic songs in the spirit and manner they were first played."

"So please respect the band, respect the other fans and have the time of your lives as you join your Maiden family by singing your heart out, rather than getting your phone out!!" Smallwood says. "It's really not a lot to ask is it?"

The statement doesn't make mention of phone-locking pouches, which have been used by artists including Jack White, Bob Dylan and Ghost, so it seems Maiden's request is just that, instead of a requirement.

The Run for Your Lives tour, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of Maiden's founding, launches in Europe on May 27. Openers include Halestorm and Avatar, depending on the date.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.