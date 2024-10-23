Iron Maiden honors Paul Di'Anno during Minnesota show

Iron Maiden took a moment during their show in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday to honor their former singer Paul Di'Anno, whose death was announced on Monday.

Di'Anno, who was 66, sang on the first two Maiden records, 1980's self-titled debut and 1981's Killers. He was then replaced by current Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson.

Speaking to the crowd during Tuesday's concert, Dickinson called Di'Anno's contribution to Maiden "instrumental" and "groundbreaking."

"An amazing voice, devoted to rock 'n' roll right up till the last minute of his life," Dickinson said in fan-shot footage.

Indeed, Di'Anno's label Conquest Music wrote, "Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023."

Dickinson also asked Maiden fans for a moment of silence before delivering a signature "scream for me" in honor of Di'Anno.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.