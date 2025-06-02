Iron Maiden manager wishes 'nothing but a very sore arm' to excessive phone users during shows

Iron Maiden Performs At North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Daniel Knighton/Getty Images (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Leading up to the kickoff of Iron Maiden's European tour, the band put out a statement asking fans "not to excessively film the concerts on their phones or tablets" during the shows. Now that the trek is underway, Maiden manager Rod Smallwood reports that many fans have complied with the request — and has some choice words for those who don't.

"A huge thank you to every one of you who kept your phones down, respected the band and your fellow fans, and embraced the show the way it's meant to be experienced - in the room with us," Smallwood writes in an Instagram post. "That was a great boost for us and the band appreciated it greatly. It is so much better when they can see you unencumbered and that drives them on without that distraction."

Smallwood adds, "For the selfish few that didn’t and just had to keep videoing... I wish you nothing but a very sore arm!"

Maiden's tour will run into early August. Openers include Halestorm and Avatar, depending on the date.

