From Iron Man to iron bull? Mechanical Commonwealth Games statue could be named after Ozzy Osbourne

Last year, Ozzy Osbourne performed a surprise set at the Commonwealth Games sporting event, held in the metal legend's hometown of Birmingham, England. Now, the legacy of that performance might live on in an unexpected way.

As the BBC reports, "Ozzy" could become the name of a giant, 33-foot mechanical bull statue that was unveiled during the Commonwealth Games and became a sort of mascot for the festivities.

Other names on the shortlist include Boulton, named after 1700s industrialist and Birmingham native Matthew Boulton, as well as Brummie, a word for a Birmingham resident, and Boltin, Birmingham slang for "great."

The name will be chosen by public vote, which is open now through June 20.

During Osbourne's Commonwealth performance, he was accompanied by Tony Iommi for renditions of the Black Sabbath classics "Iron Main" and "Paranoid." Aside from perhaps inspiring the name of a mechanical bull, the set was significant for being Ozzy's first live performance in three years. During that time, Ozzy dealt with a number of health issues, not to mention the whole worldwide pandemic thing.

Earlier this year, Ozzy announced his retirement from touring due to those health issues, though he later said he wanted to continue to perform live. He's set to play the upcoming Power Trip festival in October alongside AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden and Tool.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.