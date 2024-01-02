Is Elton John's new album a collaboration with Brandi Carlile?

Elton John told attendees at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in November that he'd made a new album with his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, and in his end-of-year message to fans, he said it would be coming out in 2024. Now, it seems there might be another artist involved in the project.

In an interview that was published in Clashmusic magazine last month, The Who's Pete Townshend, a good pal of Elton's, seemingly revealed an interesting detail about the new album. "Elton is so fraught with loss at not knowing what to do next," said Townshend, referring to the fact that Elton will no longer be touring.

"He's just gone over to LA to make an album with Brandi Carlile," Townshend continued. "They made an album together in two weeks. He says it's one of the best things they've ever done."

If this is the same album that Elton's been talking about, having Brandi Carlile involved isn't a surprise: He and the singer/songwriter are close friends. A huge fan of Elton's, Brandi appeared on his Lockdown Sessions album and also sang with him at his final U.S. concert at LA's Dodger Stadium.

As for what her involvement entails, it's possible that Carlile actually produced Elton's album. She's won multiple Grammys for producing an album by country star Tanya Tucker and also produced Joni Mitchell's recent live album and the latest album by Brandy Clark, who co-wrote the hit Broadway musical Shucked.

We'll have to see if more details become available.

