Is new music from David Gilmour on the way?

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

It looks like we may soon be getting some new music from Pink Floyd'David Gilmour.

Polly Samson, Gilmour's wife and occasional lyricist, has shared several photos on Instagram of Gilmour in the studio, suggesting he's working on some new songs.

One photo shows him in front of a sound board with the caption, "Today's desk was, I'm told, made before I was."  There is also a photo of Gilmour on his guitar, and pics of musicians Adam Betts on drums and Tom Herbert on bass.

So far there's no word on when a new Gilmour album will be released. When it happens it will be the rocker's first new album since 2015's Rattle That Lock.

