Is Ozzy Osbourne planning farewell hometown shows?

Despite announcing his retirement from touring in 2023, Ozzy Osbourne has remained adamant about playing one-off shows in the future. Now, it seems that plans for the Prince of Darkness' return to the live stage are in the works.

According to Rolling Stone UK, Sharon Osbourne spoke about Ozzy playing a pair of concerts in his hometown of Birmingham, England, during a stop on her Cut the Crap spoken word tour.

"[Ozzy] won't tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye," Sharon reportedly said. "He feels like, 'I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly.'"

Sharon added that the concerts will take place in Aston Villa, presumably referring to Birmingham's Villa Park stadium.

"[Ozzy's] voice is still absolutely perfect," she said. "And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect."

The last time Ozzy played a full live show was in 2018. Since then, he's been hampered by a number of health issues and has undergone multiple surgeries after suffering a fall in his home in 2019. He was booked to play the Power Trip festival in 2023 but dropped off the lineup due to his health.

Also during her Cut the Crap show, Sharon reportedly said that she attempted to overdose after learning Ozzy was having an affair in the 2010s. According to The Mirror, Sharon said, "I took, I don't know how many pills ... I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean room and saw me."

A rep for Sharon confirmed her comments to People.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

