Items from Ronnie Wood, Bob Dylan, Eddie Van Halen & more part of upcoming Music Icons auction

Julien’s Auctions has unveiled the complete lineup of items that will be up for grabs at their upcoming Music Icons auction happening May 30 and May 31 at the Hard Rock Café in New York City.

The auction includes plenty of guitars, including Ronnie Wood's Telecaster in metallic blue finish, which is signed and includes a handwritten "Midnight Rambler" lyric. There's also Eddie Van Halen's stage played and signed Charvel Art Series guitar in black with red and white stripes, Joe Perry's stage played and signed Gibson Les Paul, plus guitars from Eric Clapton, Brian May, Bob Dylan, Kurt Cobain, Slash and more.

Also included are clothing, personal effects and jewelry previously owned by such stars as Elton John, Chrissie Hynde, Jimi Hendrix, Freddie Mercury, Christine McVie and Cher, plus gear from AC/DC, the Eagles, Neil Young, Aerosmith and others.

Also up for grabs are handwritten works from Paul McCartney, Phil Collins, John Lennon, Cobain, David Bowie and more, including Bob Dylan's vintage handwritten lyrics for "Lay Lady Lay."

Highlights from the exhibit will be on display in the window of the Hard Rock Café Piccadilly Circus in London until May 13 and then at the Hard Rock in Times Square from May 21-31.

A complete list of items up for auction can be found at JuliensAuctions.com.

