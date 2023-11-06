“It's time to do it": Richie Sambora talks Bon Jovi reunion

Richie Sambora left Bon Jovi in 2013 to spend more time with his family, but it seems like ever since then, he's been talking about the possibility of getting back together with the band.

Speaking to People on November 4, Sambora said there's talk about a reunion.

“There's a documentary that's being done about the band and stuff that I've participated in, and people want to come see us play, and it's going to make everybody happy,” Sambora added. “I mean, essentially, that's why you do it at this point.”

“So yeah, it definitely could happen,” he teased. “It's just a question of when everybody's ready to go do it. It will be a big, massive kind of undertaking.”

When asked for a timeline of this supposed reunion, Sambora admitted, "I'm not sure. It's up to peoples [sic], it's got to be right. That's all. It's time to do it, though. This is our 40th anniversary, but I feel younger than ever. I'm having a ball.”

Bon Jovi formed in 1983. Their self-titled debut album was released in 1984, but it was their third album, 1986's Slippery When Wet, that made them global superstars.

