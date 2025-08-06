Jack Osbourne shares tribute to dad Ozzy Osbourne: 'He lived — and he lived fully'

Ozzy Osbourne and son, producer Jack Osbourne visit the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 25, 2011 in New York City. Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne has shared a tribute to his late father.

"I haven't really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father," Jack writes. "My heart has hurt too much. I'll keep this short because he hated long, rambling speeches."

"He was so many things to so many people, but I was lucky and blessed to be part of a very small group who got to call him 'Dad,'" the younger Osbourne continues. "My heart is heavy with sadness and sorrow, but also full of love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man, and I know what a blessing that is."

Jack remembers some of those 14,501 days in an accompanying video titled "Some memories of my father," which features home video footage of him growing up with Ozzy, as well as more recent film of the "Iron Man" rocker spending time with his grandchildren. You can watch the video, which is set to the Ozzy solo song "So Tired," streaming now on YouTube.

Jack concludes his statement with a quote from late writer Hunter S. Thompson, which he feels "best describes" his dad: "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body ... but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, 'Wow! What a ride!'"

"That was my dad," Jack writes. "He lived — and he lived fully. I love you Dad."

Ozzy died July 22 at age 76. He'd just played his final show with his original Black Sabbath bandmates at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5.

