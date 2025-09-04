Jack Osbourne shares video statement reflecting on passing of father Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne has shared a video statement reflecting on the passing of his late father.

In the video, which is titled "A personal note before moving forward on the loss of my father," Jack details how he found out about Ozzy's death, which happened on July 22, just over two weeks after the metal legend's final performance with the original Black Sabbath lineup at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5.

"One thing that has kind of stuck with me about my father's exit ... there is almost a perfection to it," Jack says. "He got to say goodbye in such a profound way. He got to thank his fans, he got to see his friends he hadn't seen in such a long time, he got to perform. There was so much accomplished before the full stop."

Jack also thanks everyone who reached out or posted tributes for the outpouring of love and support since Ozzy's passing.

"There will come a time, I think, where you'll hear from us as a family together, we'll talk about things in more details," Jack says. "I'm not gonna share a lot of the personal stuff, the deeply kinda intimate parts of my father's passing and funeral, I wouldn't do that without my family present."

