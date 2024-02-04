Jack White, Slash & more pay tribute to MC5's Wayne Kramer

Following an initial tribute from Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, more rock musicians have shared their thoughts following the passing of Wayne Kramer. The influential MC5 guitarist died of pancreatic cancer Friday, February 2 at age 75. Here are some of the posts:

Jack White: "We lost one of Detroit's greatest, brother Wayne Kramer of the MC5. The first guitar solo I ever sat down and learned was Wayne's from the 5 song 'Looking At You.' He was definitely part of the solution as he changed rock and roll and broke the ground wide open in Detroit for the rest of us. Thank you brother Wayne for all that have done and will continue to do forever."

Slash: "My life was forever changed for the better when I met this man. & I'm going to miss him immeasurably. The embodiment of all things Rock n Roll. & a really f****** great human being. RIP Wayne, you will live on in our hearts."

Duff McKagan: "Rest in Peace @waynekramer. Just a supremely sweet man, and one hell of a rock and roll fire-starter."

Alice Cooper: "I've known Wayne since 1968 in Detroit, and we've worked together often and as late as last year. He had a big life, and I always respected how passionate he was about his charity Jail Guitar Doors which helped give prisoners access to music, guitars and often hope for their future. [Producer] Bob Ezrin and I considered Wayne one of our favorite people, and we will miss collaborating with him tremendously."

William DuVall: "I've been struggling all evening for words about the passing of @waynekramerofficial. He was a childhood idol who became a friend. As rock-n-roll bands go, it just doesn't get any cooler than the MC5. Brother Wayne on lead guitar was a force of nature onstage - face-melting licks and James Brown splits all in one swaggering turbo-powered Detroit animal machine. Just swipe and you'll see: Gonzo attitude. Zero compromise."

