Jackson Browne added to Tibet House US Benefit Concert lineup

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch/Courtesy of Tibet House
By Jill Lances

Jackson Browne has been added to the 38th annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert, taking place March 3 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer joins a previously announced lineup that includes R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, Patti Smith, Orville Peck, Allison Russell, The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Gogol Bordello, with Philip Glass and Laurie Anderson serving as the night's artistic directors.

Proceeds from the show support Tibet House US, a nonprofit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 by the Dalai Lama to ensure the survival of the Tibetan civilization.

Over the past three decades Tibet House benefit concerts have featured performances by such artists as David Bowie, Carly Simon, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, R.E.M., Lou Reed, Joan Baez, Annie Lennox and more.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!