Jackson Browne to be honored at upcoming Music Will gala

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne is set to be honored by Music Will, the largest nonprofit music education program for schools in the United States.

Browne, along with Sara Bareilles, Wyclef Jean and Kristin Chenoweth, will be celebrated at the group's annual gala April 9 at Gotham Hall in New York City.

"At Music Will, we believe that music is a force for change—a catalyst that opens doors and transforms lives," Music Will CEO Mike Wasserman shares. "We're thrilled to welcome and honor icons like Sara Bareilles, Jackson Browne, Kristin Chenoweth, and Wyclef Jean, whose artistry and commitment inspire our work."

He adds, “Their dedication reinforces our mission to ensure every student, regardless of background, has access to life-changing music programs that ignite creativity, build communities, and unlock potential beyond the classroom. Together, we’re setting the stage for a future where music education continues to empower the next generation.”

Tickets for the gala are on sale now.

Next up for Browne, he's scheduled to perform at the 38th annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert Monday at Carnegie Hall. Other artists on the bill include Patti Smith and R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe.

