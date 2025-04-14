Jackson Browne books five-show Las Vegas residency

By Jill Lances

Jackson Browne is headed to Las Vegas this fall.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced a five-night limited engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Oct. 31, Nov. 1, Nov. 5, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

A Citi presale kicks off Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Browne has several tour dates booked for 2025, with his next performance May 4 at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California. He'll also play a four-night residency at New York's Beacon Theatre starting Aug. 12. A complete list of dates can be found at JacksonBrowne.com.

