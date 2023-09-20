Jackson Browne releasing remaster of self-titled debut

Inside Recordings

By Jill Lances

Jackson Browne is revisiting his debut album. A new version of the self-titled record will be released on CD and 180-gram vinyl on Friday, September 22, with both remastered from the original analog master tapes.

The new release will be packaged to resemble the album’s original vinyl release, which was designed to look like a burlap water bag. The cover reads, “Saturate Before Use” on top of Browne’s name, which led many people to think that was the actual title of the record.

Released January 1972, Jackson Browne featured two hits: "Doctor My Eyes," which peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Rock Me on the Water," which peaked at #48.

Here's the track list for Jackson Browne:

"Jamaica Say You Will"
"A Child In These Hills"
"Song For Adam"
"Doctor My Eyes"
"Something Fine"
"From Silverlake"
"Under The Falling Sky"
"Looking Into You"
"Rock Me On The Water"
"My Opening Farewell"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!