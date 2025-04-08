Jackson Browne announces four-show residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre

Jackson Browne is coming to New York in August.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a four-night residency at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre, scheduled for Aug. 12, Aug. 13, Aug. 15 and Aug. 16.

A presale on Browne's website begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday 10 a.m. ET.

Browne has also been announced as one of the headliners for the fourth edition of Jason Isbell's ShoalsFest, taking place Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 at McFarland Park in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

Browne will headline on Oct. 11, which will also feature a solo Isbell performance. The Oct. 12 show will be headlined by Isbell and his band The 400 Unit.

Other artists on the lineup include Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman, Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More info can be found at shoalsfest.net.

