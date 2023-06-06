Jackson Browne announces five-show Las Vegas stand

courtesy of Live Nation Las Vegas

By Jill Lances

Jackson Browne is the latest artist setting up shop in Las Vegas. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a limited engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The limited residency consists of five shows: October 6, 7, 11, 13 and 14.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. PT, with the general on-sale set for Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. PT.

The new shows are just the latest additions to Browne's North American tour. He's set to play Akron, Ohio, on June 6, with dates confirmed through October 20 and 21 in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be found at jacksonbrowne.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

