James Taylor announces 2026 UK & Europe dates

The Rainforest Fund 30th Anniversary Benefit Concert Presents 'We'll Be Together Again' James Taylor performs onstage during The Rainforest Fund 30th Anniversary Benefit Concert Presents 'We'll Be Together Again' at Beacon Theatre on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rainforest Fund) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rainforest )
By Josh Johnson

James Taylor will be hopping across the pond in 2026.

The "Fire and Rain" artist has announced a run of international dates kicking off in July, consisting of four U.K. shows and one in Amsterdam. The outing includes a show at London's famed O2 Arena on July 23.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JamesTaylor.com.

The tour marks Taylor's first scheduled live dates for 2026. He concluded a summer U.S. tour in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!