James Taylor to play Hurricane Helene benefit concert

James Taylor is set to play an upcoming benefit concert to help those in the Carolinas affected by the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who grew up in North Carolina, will perform at Concert for Carolina, which will also feature country stars Luke Combs and Eric Church and bluegrass artist Billy Strings, with more artists to be announced.

The concert, hosted by ESPN’s Marty Smith and Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley, is taking place Oct. 26 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, with proceeds supporting Hurricane Helene relief efforts in the Carolina region.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. More info can be found at concertforcarolina.com.

