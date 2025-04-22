James Taylor to serve as 'American Idol' mentor for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame episode

James Taylor is set to make an appearance on Sunday's American Idol live show, where he'll mentor this year's contestants.

Taylor’s appearance will coincide with a special Rock & Roll Hall of Fame themed-show, in which the top 14 will perform songs from current members of the Rock Hall. In addition, the episode will feature the live announcement of the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Taylor was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Phish, Oasis, Chubby Checker, Mariah Carey, New Order/Joy Division, Outkast and Mexican rock band Maná.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed episode of American Idol airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.