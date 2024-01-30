James Taylor announces three-night stand in Vienna, Virginia

James Taylor continues to add shows to his 2024 schedule.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just added three dates at the Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia, September 12, 14 and 15.

An artist presale kicks off Tuesday, February 13, at 10 a.m. at jamestaylor.com; tickets go on sale to the general public starting February 16 at 10 a.m.

This is the second year in a row Taylor has played the Wolf Trap. He headlined a trio of shows at the venue last September as well, and previously played there in 2008.

The Vienna dates are just a handful of U.S. shows Taylor has on his 2024 schedule. He's also playing Honolulu and Maui, Hawaii, in May, and then will return to Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, for two shows on July 3 and 4. A complete list of dates can be found at jamestaylor.com.

