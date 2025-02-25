Jason Bonham to celebrate 50 years of Led Zeppelin's 'Physical Graffiti' with new tour

Monday marked the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's fifth album, Physical Graffiti, and drummer Jason Bonham, son of the band's late drummer John Bonham, is planning to celebrate the milestone on the road.

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening will kick off a new tour in May focusing on the classic album, the first time the band has done a tour specifically around one record. The trek, dubbed An Evening with JBLZE Celebrating 50 Years of Physical Graffiti, will have Jason and his band performing the album in its entirety, alongside other Led Zeppelin classics.

“This is my favorite Led Zeppelin album of all time. Being able to celebrate it the way we are planning on this tour is something I am extremely excited about,” Jason shares. “I can’t wait for people to come out and see these shows and celebrate this extraordinary record with us. My goal is to play at least 50 shows to commemorate 50 years. ... And don’t worry there will be plenty of other songs that you also love played that night.”

The 21-city tour kicks off May 3 in Wallingford, Connecticut, and wraps May 21 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at jasonbonham.net.

