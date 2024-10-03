Jason Kelce teases Stevie Nicks Christmas collaboration

By Jill Lances
Looks like Jason Kelce has nabbed a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer for his next Christmas album.

The former NFL star shared a photo on the Instagram account for his New Heights podcast, showing him and the legendary Stevie Nicks in what appears to be a recording studio.

“The crossover we didn’t know we needed,” read the post. “Coming soon to a Christmas album near you.”

According to Philly's 6ABC, Jason is set to release his third Christmas album, A Philly Special Christmas Party, digitally on Nov. 29. It will also be released on limited-edition white vinyl.

Last year's Christmas album featured a duet with his brother, Travis Kelce, boyfriend of Taylor Swift. Swift is a close friend of Nicks — she even name-checks her in the song "Clara Bow" on The Tortured Poets Department.

Stevie showed her appreciation for the song by writing a poem, "For T - and me ...," that's included in The Tortured Poets Department.

