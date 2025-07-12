Jeff Lynne battling 'systemic infection,' cancels ELO’s final show ever in London

Jeff Lynne's ELO was supposed to play their final show ever Sunday, headlining London's BST Hyde Park, but the concert is no longer going on as planned.

After canceling their show Thursday in Manchester due to illness, Lynne has now axed the London show as well, also for health reasons.

"Jeff Lynne is heartbroken to report that he will not be able to perform at tomorrow's BST Hyde Park show," read a message on social media. "Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule."

"The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff’s mind today – and while he is sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time," the post continued, advising fans to go to the BST Hyde Park website for info on refunds.

The ELO U.K. tour, which kicked off July 5 in Lynne's hometown of Birmingham, had problems right from the start. Lynne was unable to play guitar during the shows. According to setlist.fm, he explained to fans that he had an accident and had broken his hand.

Lynne announced back in March 2024 that ELO would be heading out on their final tour, dubbed The Over and Out Tour. In October of that year he announced that the BST Hyde Park show would be their last ever concert. At the time he said that London seemed "like the perfect place to do our final show."

