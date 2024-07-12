Jeff Lynne offers fans a chance to win an ELO VIP experience

Jeff Lynne is offering up a unique live experience for fans.

The rocker is set to kick off the last-ever tour of Jeff Lynne’s ELO in August, and he’s teamed with Prizeo for a sweepstakes with a grand prize of a VIP experience to their Sept. 28 show in Chicago.

Two VIP packages are up for grabs in the sweepstakes, and they include tickets to the concert, roundtrip airfare, two nights’ accommodations and VIP access to the Jeff Lynne’s ELO lounge, including drink tickets, appetizers and a desert bar. It also includes a green screen photo booth experience, specially designed merch and a limited-edition tour poster.

Fans who donate at least $10 will be entered to win the package, although the larger the donation the more entries into the sweepstakes. Proceeds will benefit Simms Mann UCLA Center, which helps provide vital care to cancer patients and their families.

Jeff Lynne's ELO will kick off The Over and Out tour on Aug. 24 in Palm Dessert, California. A complete list of dates can be found at jefflynneselo.com.



Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.