Jeff Lynne’s ELO announces dates for final tour

Another legendary band is getting ready to say goodbye to the road.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO just announced dates for The Over and Out Tour, which is being billed as the band’s final tour.

The 27-date trek is set to kick off August 24 in Palm Desert, California, with stops in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Nashville, Dallas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping October 25 in Los Angeles.

Lynne's ELO will be launching an artist presale Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at jefflynneselo.com.

This will be the first tour for Jeff Lynne’s ELO since 2019, although they did play Joe Walsh’s VetsAid in Chula Vista, California, in 2023, treating the crowd to such classics as “Evil Woman,” “Don’t Bring Me Down” and “Mr. Blue Sky.”

