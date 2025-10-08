Jefferson Airplane’s Jorma Kaukonen announces 85th birthday tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Jorma Kaukonen is hitting the road in celebration of his 85th birthday.

The Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna guitarist has announced what is being described as a career-spanning tour. It will hit four major cities in the U.S., starting in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 1.

The tour will then head to New York on Nov. 29, followed by San Francisco on Dec. 5 and Denver on Dec. 13.

Each show will see Kaukonen joined by his Hot Tuna bandmate Jack Casady, along with instrumentalist Ross Garren and drummer Justin Guip. He will also welcome special guests in select cities, including Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Jim Lauderdale, Steve Earle, Larry Campbell and Bruce Cockburn.

Information on tickets and special guests at each show can be found at JormaKaukonen.com.

In addition to the tour, Kaukonen will be releasing a special live album, Wabash Avenue, for Record Store Day Black Friday on Nov. 28. The release features recordings he made in 1965, before joining Jefferson Airplane.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.