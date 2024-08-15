“Jeopardy,” “The Breakup Song” singer Greg Kihn dies at 75

Rocker Greg Kihn, best known for hits like “Jeopardy” and “The Breakup Song,” passed away Aug. 13 at the age of 75.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Greg Kihn, an iconic figure in the realm of rock music," reads a post on his official website. "Greg lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease on 8/13/24 at the age of 75."

“Known for his magnetic stage presence and unique storytelling that captivated audiences around the globe. He was not merely a musician but a cultural phenomenon whose influence will resonate for generations to come," it continues.

Born July 10, 1949, in Baltimore, Maryland, Kihn released his self-titled debut album in 1976, later releasing records under the name The Greg Kihn Band.

They had their first hit with 1981's "The Breakup Song," which appeared on their sixth studio album, RockKihnRoll, and peaked at #15 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their biggest hit was the 1983 release "Jeopardy," from the band's album Kihnspiracy. The tune went to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was later parodied by "Weird Al" Yankovic in "I Lost on Jeopardy," with Kihn making a cameo appearance in the video.

Kihn was also an author, publishing six novels, including 1996's Horror Show, and sequels Rock Beat and Mojo Hand.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Kihn's name to The Alzheimer's Association.

“Rest in peace, dear Greg,” the statement concludes. “Your music, your voice, your stories, your spirit and your passion will forever echo in our hearts and inspire countless souls.”

