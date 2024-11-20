Jethro Tull releases 'Jack Frost and Hooded Crow' from upcoming Christmas album reissue

Jethro Tull is getting ready to reissue their 2003 holiday album, and they’ve just shared a track from the record.

The band has just released a new mix of "Jack Frost and Hooded Crow," which will appear on the now-titled The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – Fresh Snow at Christmas. The album will be released Dec. 6, featuring the new mix, along with 40 minutes of previously unreleased recordings.

It is being released as a limited-edition four-CD + Blu-ray set, which includes the new mix by The Pineapple Thief's Bruce Soord, as well as the original mix, along with live recordings from two charity concerts at London's St. Bride's church to benefit the homeless: Christmas Live at St. Bride's 2008 and a previously unreleased recording, The Ian Anderson Band Live At St. Brides 2006.

The Blu-ray will feature Dolby Atmos 5.1 mixes of the album, as well as high resolution audio mixes of the two live albums.

The remixed version of the album will also be released as a two-LP vinyl set, the very first time it’s been available on vinyl.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.