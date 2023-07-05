Jethro Tull reissuing 'Broadsword and The Beast' for 40th anniversary

Rhino

By Jill Lances

Jethro Tull is celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 14th studio album, Broadsword and The Beast, with a new reissue.

Broadsword and The Beast 40th Anniversary Edition, available September 1, will feature a host of goodies for Jethro Tull fans, including demos, live recordings, sessions from 1981 and more, along with new mixes from Steven Wilson.

It will be released in a variety of formats, including a five-CD, three-DVD Monster Edition, which features a live concert recorded in Germany in 1982. There will also be a four-LP vinyl edition.

Broadsword and The Beast 40th Anniversary Edition is available for preorder now.

Jethro Tull is currently on a tour of Europe and will hit the U.S. this summer, starting with a show in Highland Park, Illinois, on August 18. A complete list of dates can be found at jethrotull.com.

