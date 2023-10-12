Jimi Hendrix doc getting special New York screening

The Jimi Hendrix documentary Music, Money, Madness ... Jimi Hendrix In Maui is getting a special screening in New York City.

The special event will take place October 25 at the LOOK Dine-In Cinemas W57 in Manhattan and will feature a Q&A with the film's producers: Janie Hendrix, Hendrix's sister and Experience Hendrix CEO, and John McDermott, who also directed the film. Eddie Kramer, Hendrix's original audio engineer, will also take part in the Q&A.

Music, Money, Madness ... Jimi Hendrix In Maui follows the Jimi Hendrix Experience's 1970 visit to Maui and their participation in the critically panned counterculture film Rainbow Bridge, produced by their controversial manager Michael Jeffery. It features never-before-seen original footage, along with new interviews and more.

Tickets for the screening are on sale now.

